Vol. LII No. 2
February 2017
February Times 2017
Ada artist wins Dynamic Women butterfly contest

Eighteen-year-old Chickasaw citizen Madelyn Littlefield, of Ada, Okla., is the Chickasaw Nation Butterfly Art Contest winner for this year’s Dynamic Women of the Chickasaw Nation Conference.

Chickasaw composer tabbed for orchestral residency

Chickasaw classical composer Jerod ‘Impichchaachaaha’ Tate and South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) have agreed to a three-year residency linking composer and orchestra in a nationwide Music Alive program created by New Music USA.

Leaders seek preservation of Indian health care, suggest Indian Affairs pick

During its January 13 general session, the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes called on President-elect Donald Trump to appoint a Cherokee citizen Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs.

Lighthorse officer to be honored on Memorial Wall

Since its inception in 1991, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., has honored over 20,000 law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

Opportunities are before us, and our future is limitless

The future of the Chickasaw Nation looks fantastic!

